Leon County Canvassing Board certifies official results for the 2024 General Election

Leon County's official results for the 2024 General Election have been certified.

Neighbors were invited to sit in on the Canvassing Board's process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Election Day was November 5th but the results generated that day in Leon County were just preliminary. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I spent the day at the Supervisor of Elections Office as the Canvassing Board reviewed the remaining eligible ballots and certified the county's official results before submitting them to the Department of State.

"So that is the totality of all the ballots that will be accepted in the General Election"

It's a wrap for Leon County for the 2024 Election Cycle.

More than 81% of voters successfully cast their ballots.

And although the election outcomes would remain the same, there was still a bit of work to do.

Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections - "Tighten up those loose ends, getting those last few remaining ballots counting for those voters.."

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley and the rest of the Canvassing Board spent Saturday accounting for more than 60 ballots from overseas voters.

Florida law allows those voters 10 extra days to get their ballots in.

Earley - "Everyone's voice and vote is extremely important to us, so we're making sure that gets tabulated accurately."

Open to the public, a few neighbors sat in to witness how the board recreated the overseas ballots, certified the county's official results and carried out a post-election audit.

Trish Brown, Neighbor - "I believe in transparency and inclusiveness."

Neighbor Trish Brown was one of them and a first-timer for this kind of meeting.

Brown - "I'm just grateful to actually be engaged and to learn and be educated on the process of the Canvassing Board, and having a say in that, and keeping our eyes on what's like going on and to share those resources."

She says it's her due diligence to get involved with these processes, and this one taught her a lot.

Brown - "Makes me understand how much I count as a human being, as a community member."

The board also took the day to hold a farewell ceremony for retiring judge Augustus Aikens Jr. who has served on the canvassing board since 2001.

Tuesday, November 19th is when the official results for the entire state of Florida will be certified.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

