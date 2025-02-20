LCSO: Leon High School student arrested for having a weapon on campus Thursday

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office announced a 19-year-old student from Leon High School was arrested for having a weapon on campus.

In a press release, LCSO says the 12th grader smelled like marijuana during class and was sent to Student Affairs for a search by administrators.

LCSO says during the search, a tactical hatchet, along with marijuana and a glass pipe, was found inside a backpack. The student has been charged with Possession of Weapon on School Property.

No threats were made to students, faculty, or staff.

The sheriff's office urges parents and guardians to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons and drugs on campus.

FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School-related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

For the full press release click here.

