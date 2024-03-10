Junior League and Second Harvest still fighting hunger despite inflation decrease

Numbers may show a decrease in U.S. inflation but many families are still struggling to put food on the table.

Hundreds of cars lined up for the 5th annual Junior League of Tallahassee Mighty Meals food distribution to receive fresh meat, vegetables, dairy, and more.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors in line and Junior League members on the need for food during spring break.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I actually had to wake up at 5:30 this morning. I was like; in my mind I’m thinking 'okay I’m going to get a jump on it, I’m going to be the first one there' and everything like that but when I came out here it was like Black Friday!”

Darlene Banks is a Tallahassee mother of two. She knows how important it is to make sure food is on the table.

She was one of hundreds who showed up to Governor’s Square early Sunday.

“This is a mall parking lot that we’re at and there’s basically room for maybe one other car to get in. There’s a lot of people.”

Hundreds of cars lined up for the 5th annual Junior League of Tallahassee Mighty Meals food distribution to receive fresh meat, vegetables, dairy, and more.

The group made up of about 300 women and Second Harvest of the Big Bend came together to make sure they reached their goal of feeding over 1,000 families for the upcoming spring break week.

“It is extremely expensive, and I hear a lot of parents talking and that’s what they’re talking about. They’re like (oh my gosh the food for spring break… I don’t know how we’re going to do it).”

Bloomberg Economics says that U.S. inflation is set to fade in 2024, ending the year near the federal reserve’s 2% target.

Though numbers are dwindling, those with the Tallahassee Junior League say there’s still work to do.

“Tallahassee is unfortunately home to the poorest ZIP code in the State of Florida and specifically as it comes to food insecurity, we’ve got more than 30,000 people in Leon County that are facing food insecurity every single day.”

Junior League President, Carla Juarez-Farley also tells me, “we want to make sure nobody goes hungry this spring break… we recognize lots of family have been facing financial hardship.”

I also spoke with Committee Chair of the Might Meals committee, Lisa Lohman, on how Junior League and Second Harvest are closing that gap.

“Food cost has risen how much? Right, everyone feels it. For us to be able to do something like this and put a dent in that for families we’re just so grateful.”

Grateful, an emotion others are feeling no matter what the charts say.

“It’s very vital that the community comes together, support one another, help one another during these difficult times.”