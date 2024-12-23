Independence Landing program helps residents build job skills

Independence Landing is a residential community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Residents in the non-profit culinary program are baking goods for sale at RedEye Coffee locations around town.

Watch the video to learn how the collaboration gives thema chance to succeed in the workforce.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you visit a RedEye Coffee location and notice this label on some of your sweet treats, it really does mean that your treat was baked with love by the residents at Independence Landing. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. This residential community has continuously provided people with a range of disabilities the opportunity to live a normal and independent life. I'm diving into how a collaboration with RedEye Coffee just took that to a whole new level.

It's a busy kitchen at Independence Landing. It's an affordable residential community in Southwood for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're making blueberry muffins."

"I am frosting cinnamon rolls."

Some new sweet treats you may have noticed at RedEye Coffee locations are baked by Independence Landing residents participating in the non-profit culinary program.

Barby Moro, Executive Director - "The curriculum actually started in early February of this year. So we've been working on the skills. We've been perfecting the recipes. We've been getting it right."

Now being made for sale at RedEye, Director Barby Moro says the program gives residents the exposure and skills they need to succeed and compete in the workforce.

Jason McMurtry, Resident - "This is a big step for us."

One resident tells me he's really grateful for the opportunity, after being out of work for the past 20 years.

McMurtry - "I feel a part of something. It's really nice."

Stanley Penn, Resident - "You know, this job makes me feel good about myself. Makes me do something productive."

Stanley Penn says life before Independence Landing was lonely. Being a part of this program and community has totally changed that.

Penn - "It's just fun having my own place, where I'm the boss, you know, and nobody treats me like a little kid. Now I feel like a real adult."

Amanda Thornton, Resident - "When I graduated high school. This is what I wanted to do."

Amanda Thornton says it's a full-circle moment for her.

Thornton - "Well, this is my first job, so it's been a great experience just being able to do something, learn different stuff, because I do enjoy baking, but because I'm in a wheelchair, a lot of things are high for me."

These star bakers are among 15 culinary residents who have gained extra confidence from knowing that neighbors across town will be buying and tasting their hard work for weeks to come.

Moro - "They'll go to RedEye with their friends and their families, and they'll point out, like 'I made that, I made that,' right? It's really wonderful. They're very proud of their efforts as they should, as they should be."

Moro says the number of orders for their December Holiday Breakfast Packages is triple the amount from November.

You can find their sweet treats at any of the RedEye Coffee locations in town, but I will warn you they're so delicious that they sell out quickly!

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

