Independence Landing expands impact through new hospitality program with LCS Transition Program students

Independence Landing is sharing its resources with LCS Transition Program students for a new hospitality program.

Once a week, special needs adults are soaking up hospitality curriculum accredited by the National Restaurant Association.

Watch the video to learn how the program will help boost confidence and work opportunities for these adults.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Making a difference in our special needs community, beyond the grounds of Independence Landing. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. A new program is giving Leon County Schools Transition Program students access to opportunities and training offered here at Independence Landing.

The kitchen at Independence Landing is a bit busier nowadays.

The nonprofit known for housing and uplifting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is sharing its resources with the students of Leon County Schools Transition program.

Once a week, students are soaking up hospitality curriculum accredited by the National Restaurant Association.

Barby Moro, Executive Director of Independence Landing - "We expose them to the main highlights of working in front of house in the hospitality business, back of house, as well as some general safety 101."

Food storage safety, coffee beverages and a fruit salad exercise were on the lesson plan when I sat in class with them.

Evelyn Ayala, LCS Transition Program Student - "It's really, really interesting, and I'm super thrilled to be here. There's a lot of stuff I can participate in cooking and do some culinary skills."

What's been your favorite part so far in the program?

Preston Sharpe, LCS Transition Program Student: "Cutting foods with my friends."

Program Instructor and General Manager of our local Red Eye Coffee, Max Hansen, says students will walk away from the program with skills that can help them be competitive in the hospitality workforce.

But most importantly..

Max Hansen, Instructor - "I would hope they would also have confidence in themselves and to just feel better about who they are and what they're capable of."

Sharpe - "I feel very proud about myself."

IL Executive Director Barby Moro says that's the goal- maximizing independence and opportunities for as many special needs adults in our community as possible.

Moro - "It's just one of the ways that Independence Landing can say thank you to our community that has embraced us so much, that when we know we've got a good thing going, how can we share it with others? How can we help lift everyone else up as well?"

This program's pilot semester ends in June. If it is deemed a successful program and the funding is there, it could continue for more semesters to come. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

