FDACS breaks ground on new headquarters in Tallahassee

. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, crews broke ground on the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' new headquarters in Tallahassee. The 260-thousand square foot facility will be added to part of the department's current campus on Conner Boulevard.

Florida Commission of Agriculture, Wilton Simpson, says the news facility will house 25% of FDACS employees, revolutionizing the way they do business in the state of Florida.

"we are in buildings that are in some cases 70, 80 years old that are very, very dilapidated so by moving our team mates together, by getting the right type of technology, the right type working space for our employees it will make our lives not only a lot better but it'll make interfacing with our constituents a lot more satisfying."

The new facility will support several department divisions and feature an adjoining 1,000 space parking garage. There will also be special use spaces like law enforcement evidence rooms, an audio/visual recording studio, a test kitchen, training and conferencing space, and an IT data center. Officials say it'll take three to five years for the facility to be built.

Once complete, Simpson says the facility will save $80 million in tax payer dollars.

Developers hope to complete construction by the summer of 2027.