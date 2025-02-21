FAMU Harambee Festival uniting the community this weekend

Four to six thousand neighbors will take over Cascades Park for the Harambee Festival on Saturday. The festival gets underway starting at 11 a.m.

It's Florida A&M University's 8th annual festival in honor of Black History Month.

Watch the video to learn more about what you can expect if you plan to attend this weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Uniting the community, FAMU style. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter at Cascades Park where in less than 24 hours, thousands will gather for one of FAMU's annual Black History Month celebrations, the Harambee Festival.

Vernon Bryant, Project Manager for Harambee Festival - "In Swahili, it means 'pull together,' so that's what we're doing to celebrate Black History Month."

Florida A&M University capping off the last Saturday of Black History Month with a huge community celebration.

It's their 8th year hosting the Harambee Festival at Cascades Park all under one goal — to inspire unity in the community.

Four to six thousand neighbors come out every year to celebrate Black History with good food, music and countless vendors.

Organizers say it's also an engaging way to showcase FAMU's colleges and schools.

Bryant - "It's important that FAMU give back to the community because without the community, there would be no FAMU. You know, we started in 1887. So, it's an opportunity to continue to show the community what the university has to offer, and continue to strike and strike and strike again."

The event will take place here from 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

