EXCLUSIVE: Neighbors on the lookout for bread truck stolen from local Tallahassee warehouse

A bread truck was stolen from a local business man in Tallahassee.

The owner says it's the biggest and strongest truck he relies on to make bread product deliveries.

Watch the video to see exclusive surveillance footage capturing the entire act.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Only on ABC 27— surveillance video captures a man taking off with a bread truck from a local Tallahassee warehouse.

Blake Sanders, Independent Bread Distributor - "Hopefully, maybe somebody sees the video surveillance of the person and is able to pick him out and we're able to get the truck back."

The owner of the truck now speaking out, hoping somebody will find or return it.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter with a breakdown of how it happened and how you can be on the lookout to help.

An unfortunate start to the weekend for one local business man.

Sanders - "A guy got onto private property and broke into my truck."

Blake Sanders is an Independent Bread Distributor with Flowers Foods, based out of Thomasville.

He earns his bread by delivering bread products to supermarkets and restaurants around the Big Bend.

But now, he's down one truck.

Sanders - "One of my, probably, best and biggest trucks that is used on my biggest route in Crawfordville.. and he ended up taking off with it."

Surveillance video exclusively shared with ABC 27 caught the entire act.

It was around 1 A.M. Saturday morning, when a man is seen walking onsite of the warehouse located on South Monroe St and East Paul Russell Road before accessing keys and driving off with a truck that was partially loaded.

Sanders - "Some cake and some bread, rollers, a hand truck, things we operate with, dollies and empty trays."

Sanders tells me, in the meantime, he's relying on a backup truck to complete deliveries. But, losing his best truck could take a toll on his business if he doesn't get it back.

Sanders - "I mean it's not as strong and not as big as the truck that was stolen and it's older. So, I do worry that if I have maintenance issues, another truck could go down."

He says he filed a police report with Tallahassee Police Department, hoping they can track it down with the help of street cameras.

Sanders - "I mean it sticks out. It is a bread truck. People do notice them."

He's now turning to his fellow neighbors to help him be on the lookout for it.

Sanders - "This truck specifically should stick out because its driver-side door is gray. No other trucks in Tallahassee will have a gray driver-side door."

Although Sanders faces the possibility of having to spend another $80,000 to replace it, he remains positive and says work must go on.

Sanders - "I mean it is what it is. Everything's going to be fine at the end of the day and we're going to keep selling bread. As long as that's going, we're good."

He tells me the incident has also been a big eye opener about the importance of having security and surveillance in businesses.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

