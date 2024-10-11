Donations needed for 'Fill A Truck' drive benefiting Taylor County's Helene survivors

A 'Fill A Truck' initiative is sending donations to Taylor County's Helene survivors.

Donations needed include toilet paper, diapers, baby formula, cleaning supplies, etc.

Watch the video to see how you can participate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A continuous helping hand. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee where neighbors and businesses are still ramping up donation drives to help Taylor County neighbors recovering from Helene. Here's how you can join the movement.

Gloria Pugh, CEO AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage - "Hurricane Michael Fill A Truck, we did an Ian Fill A Truck, we did a holiday toy Fill A Truck.."

AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage is known for its Fill A Truck initiatives that help neighbors in need.

This time around, they are filling a truck for Taylor County.

Pugh - "We here in Tallahassee, Leon County, Wakulla County, Gadsden County, we're all very fortunate that, you know, it could have been us."

CEO Gloria Pugh tells me it's a commitment she made while praying for everyone's safety from Helene.

Pugh - "If we are unscathed and our neighbors are not, we are going to do something to help them, we will utilize our resources to help them."

Helping them, requires help from you.

They need things like:



Toilet paper

Diapers

Baby formula

Feminine products

Large tarps

Work gloves

Rubber boots

Rakes

Restorox



Pugh - "Restorox is really really important because that is a chemical that really kills the mildew."

You can drop off donations directly at the warehouse located at 319 Ross Rd through October 16th.

AMWAT is preparing for October 17th. That's the day they will actually fill a truck outside the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

On that day, neighbors are invited to drop off donations there between 11 A.M. and 5 P.M.

It's an easy act of kindness that Pugh tells me will go a long way for our neighbors in Taylor County.

Pugh - "We'll have our truck parked out there, we're going to have volunteers and all you have to do is pop your trunk and we will get all of the supplies out."

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27