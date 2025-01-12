DJ Demp hosts anti-bully rally during DEMP Week

Hundreds of children and parents attended an Anti-Bully Rally during DEMP Week he Moon.

Watch the video to see how DJ Demp educated kids on bullying prevention and awareness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

DJ Demp has rolled out something for everyone to enjoy during this year's DEMP Week. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here's how he dedicated part of his birthday celebration to bullying prevention.

Hundreds of children and parents filled The Moon for DJ Demp's Anti-Bully Rally. It was one of many events that Tallahassee native DJ Demp put on as part of Demp Week. This is the 28th year he and his foundation celebrate his birthday week by giving back to the community. DJ Demp tells us this is his biggest Anti-Bully Rally yet.

"We teaching the kids about anti-bullying, about bullying prevention, how to deal with it, how to know to tell somebody what to do if you see it, and how to know if you are a bully yourself. You know what I'm saying, because some people don't really know."

Dillian Williams, Anti-Bully Rally Guest, "Well, I learned that bullying is not okay, and there are over a few types of bullying."

Families enjoyed music, performances, food and special guests.. and took recited a bullying pledge together.

"I pledge to speak up when I see bullying, reach out to other who are bullied, and be a friend whenever I see bullying."

The last event of DEMP Week will be the R&B+Southern Soul Brunch on Sunday.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

