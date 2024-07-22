Deadline to register to vote or change political party for Florida Primary Election is Monday, July 22

The deadline to register to vote or change political parties to vote in Florida's Primary Election is Monday, July 22.

Florida's Primary Election is August 20.

Neighbors can secure their eligibility to participate online or in-person at the Leon County Supervisor of Election's Office.

Neighbors have just hours left to register to vote or change parties in time for the August 20 Primary Election.

Linda Jones, Neighbor - “The only way to make a difference is to vote.”

Neighbor Linda Jones is eligible to vote for Florida’s Primary Election on August 20.

Jones - “I think it’s important because if you want stuff to happen, then you need to make sure your voice is heard.”

It’s why she’s encouraging other neighbors across Leon County to do the same before time runs out.

In order to participate in the Primary, neighbors must register to vote by Monday, July 22nd.

It’s also the last day to change political parties in time for this election.

Jordan Ransom-Mason, Neighbor - “I feel like people should register to vote because it doesn’t impact only us as of right now, but the future and the future to come as well.”

As we approach the deadline, here are your options:



Registertovoteflorida.gov

By 11:59 P.M. on Monday, July 22

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office

Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast 8:30 A.M. - 7 P.M. on Monday, July 22



With School Board and City Commission races expected to be on the ballot, neighbors say they hope the community will show up to weigh in on these races with heavy local impact.

Nia Robinson, Neighbor - “I think it’s important for people to be registered to vote because our future is in our hands and if we don’t vote, then we don’t know what’s to come.”

Office hours at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office will be extended until 7 pm on Monday.

