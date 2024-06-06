Construction for Phase II of Magnolia Drive Trail resumes after Tallahassee tornado

Construction for Phase II of Magnolia Drive Trail Project has resumed.

It will add new sidewalks, street lighting and electrical and sewage upgrades along Magnolia Drive.

The construction was paused after the May 10th tornadoes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction for Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Trail Project has officially resumed.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter with an update after recent severe weather put the project on pause.

It's a Blueprint project I have been tracking for you since April.

The plan is to add sidewalks, street lighting, and electrical and sewage upgrades along Magnolia Drive.

Construction for Phase II began about a month ago, but was halted due to the May 10th tornadoes.

But now, crews are back to work, improving mobility for many in the neighborhood.

James Howard Jr., Neighbor - "I think that having sidewalks for the community is a good thing and that it is very helpful, especially for elderly people."

I spoke with neighbor James Howard Jr. as he was walking down Magnolia Drive.

He says he's excited for the improvements, especially after the dangerous risks he's taken while walking down a road with no sidewalks.

Howard Jr. - "Cars ain't got no business being on the sidewalk, so it's very safe to be on the sidewalk.. but if there ain't no sidewalk, then you have to be extra careful."

As for how this will impact your commute, Pontiac Drive to Diamond Street will remain closed during construction.

You can take Orange Avenue or East Lafayette Street to avoid detours and delays.

Construction will continue until the end of 2025.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC27

