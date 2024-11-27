Concerns are increasing after two people were hit at the same Tallahassee intersection

Two people were hit by cars in 10 days at the intersection of Capital Circle SE and Apalachee Parkway.

At least one person was killed after they were struck by a car.

In the video, neighbors talk about their concerns and fears of another crash.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two pedestrians have been hit at one Southeast Tallahassee intersection in ten days.

A person was hospitalized after a driver ran into him at the intersection of Capital Circle and Apalachee Parkway.

Less than two weeks ago, someone died crossing that very street.

Neighbors tell me they worry a pattern of bad driving habits are giving way to tragedy.

On the corner of Apalachee and Capital Circle, you may see cars driving fast, people crossing the street and a memorial for someone killed just two weeks ago.

Another person: hit Tuesday.

"It's like an endless speedway."

People like Claudette Kromartie said they are not surprised to see this happen.

She owns Chewbies on Capital Circle near Apalachee Parkway.

"When I am going home or coming to work, there are cars that I'm like 'where are they going?' and we end up at the light at the same time," Kromartie said.

She said impatience may be causing problems.

"They don't want to wait and they just go, and that's how a lot of accidents I believe are happening," Kromartie said.

Tallahassee Police are still investigating what caused the accident involving a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Eko Raharjo said he saw the police activity during his shift at D'Crab Boat.

It's not the first time he's witnessed it.

"I can see the police officers there all the time because of the accidents," Raharjo said.

Data from Tallahassee Online Police Statistics show at least 12 accidents have happened here within the last month.

Kromartie said she hopes something can be done to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

"Law enforcement have the data that they can see the traffic flow at certain times and that's when they probably need to be out here monitoring that," Kromartie said.

For those of you who walk our Tallahassee neighborhoods often, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends crossing only at crosswalks, wearing visible colors, and to watch for turning vehicles.

