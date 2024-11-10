Community Outreach Day unites Woodville neighbors as May 10th tornado recovery continues

The May 10th tornadoes destroyed parts of our communities six months ago. Some of the worst damage could be found in Woodville.

Woodville neighbors came together for a 'Community Outreach Day' on Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been about six months since a tornado ripped through Woodville, leaving neighbors here with a long road to recovery. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. As neighbors work on rebuilding their homes, they’re also working on rebuilding community spirit.

Stephanie Miller, Neighbor - "We like just went home that night and woke up like a normal day.. and then it wasn't."

Stephanie Miller remembers May 10th as if it were yesterday. Six months after tornadoes wrecked her town, she says the initial shock is just now starting to wear off.

Miller - "You're starting to get used to trees that you've seen driving down Woodville highway— they're not there, and that's normal now, because it's what we're used to now."

But it's going to take a lot to get used to the new Woodville.

Myrick 'Rick the Barber' Thompson - "You know, we don't have much in Woodville, not much, but we're going to start having much."

Myrick Thompson, also known as Rick the Barber, says he felt the urge to help lift up the community's spirits. So, he organized a 'Community Outreach Day' right in the heart of town.

Thompson - "A lot of events like this happen around Tallahassee, you know? And it doesn't come to Woodville. So I'm from Woodville, and so I said, you know what? Why not bring it to Woodville?"

Dozens of neighbors came together for what he calls a unified sigh of relief, with the help of music and food.

Miller - "It's like I feel like we're finally getting back to where we were before."

Miller says seeing her kids and neighbors enjoy themselves makes the idea of moving forward all the more real.

A town once in ruins— now healing together.

Thompson - "Look at us today. You know, look at us today. We're having a great time. And, you know, we're just pulling together in Woodville as a community."

The event also served as an opportunity for local businesses to connect with neighbors and for neighbors to connect with healthcare resources.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

