Community Co-Op Market aims for a 'fresh start'

The Community Co-Op Market hosted a Free Market for neighbors to swap items and network for free.

Dozens of neighbors swapped clothes, household goods, hygiene products and more.

Watch the video to hear how the Co-Op used the event as a fresh start from struggling business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Swap, share and connect!

That was the goal of Community Co-Op's Free Market event.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, getting a closer look at how a local grocery store is going above and beyond to bring the community together.

Diane Dyal, Neighbor - "I brought some items and I've got some nice items to bring home with me."

Neighbor Diane Dyal is one of dozens of neighbors who came out to the Community Co-Op Market's Free Market on Saturday.

As many struggle with things like tornado recovery, back-to-school shopping and inflation..

Lynn Frazier Jones, Neighbor - "I think this came at the perfect time."

Clothes, shoes, household goods and hygiene products were piled onto several tables as neighbors strolled in throughout the day to swap items for free.

Dyal - "This is quite good because it's a swap and it's good for people with limited funds."

They also turned their cafeteria into a section for non-profit organizations and community partners to share resources with neighbors.

But Saturday's event was about more than just a swap and shop.

Kimasia Ayers, Marketing Manager - "I feel like this event is a beautiful start to a new beginning of the Co-Op where the community really gets to feel the Co-Op outside of the scarce mindset of like, 'Oh we're closing, hey we need help! We need help!'"

ABC 27 has been tracking business at the Co-Op for months, warning neighbors about the store's ongoing struggle to stay open.

Ayers tells me that although sales are still hurting, they want to change the narrative and put full confidence in neighbors to keep business afloat.

Ayers - "The same way the community showed up last news feature about 'Hey we're closing,' the community will show up. You just have to create a space for the community to feel seen, to feel wanted and provide things that they need."

Neighbors I spoke with tell me the event also served to teach the community an underlying lesson about giving back.

Jones - "I think this is so wonderful because when we think about what we do for the community, we're always thinking about getting something and very seldom do we think about giving."

The Co-Op will continue hosting these Free Markets on the last Saturday of every month. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

