"Bond cares for everybody" - Hats and Gloves Tea fundraiser supports Bond Community Health‘s mission

Bond Community Health Center provides healthcare services to both insured and uninsured community members.

Sunday, the 'Hats and Gloves Tea' fundraiser was held to raise money for the health center.

Healthcare for all.

Dr. Temple Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at Bond Community Health Center - "You can come to Bond for medical care, dental care, OB (obstetrics) care, for behavioral health and psychiatry, to see the pharmacist."

As Bond Community Health Center works to help neighbors in need, I'm finding out how the health center itself is getting help in their mission to save lives.

Dr. Robinson - "Continue to come, continue to spread the word that we are here to serve.."

A message to the community from Dr. Temple Robinson, the CEO at Bond Community Health Center.

Located in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood, Bond offers all kinds of healthcare services such as medical care, mental health care, pediatric care and more.

According to a 2022 Florida Department of Health Census, more than 23,000 people under the age of 64 in Leon County are uninsured.

Dr. Robinson - "Bond cares for everybody."

And she really means everybody.

Dr. Robinson - "If you live in Leon County and you're living under the federal poverty level and you don't have insurance, you can get a lot of your services for free. If you have Medicaid, we bill Medicaid, we bill Medicare, we take Blue Cross, we take CHP."

Bond has also stepped up to help with pharmaceutical care, after the community was impacted by the closure of the CVS pharmacy on South Monroe St a year ago.

Dr. Robinson - "So not only the patients who come to Bond can go to our pharmacy, anybody in the community can transfer their prescriptions over and use our pharmacy and we've had quite a few takers and its been really good."

But in order to offer this level of care, Bond needs to fill the financial gaps.

Sunday, the community gathered at Capital City Country Club for Bond's 'Hats and Gloves Tea' fundraiser.

The money raised here helps further Bond's mission to keep neighbors healthy.

A mission Janice Stanley is proud to be a part of.

Janice Stanley, Patient Advocate at Bond Community Health Center - "I'm having a ball working at bond. I enjoy doing what I do."

She's a Patient Advocate at Bond.

She's worked to serve the community for more than 22 years, so much so, the waiting room has been named after her.

Stanley - "Dr. Cologne had a patient that needed a walker and she came to me so we could easily supply the walker to them that we had on hand, which makes us feel real good."

Bond Community Health Center also has a working food pantry and clothing closet for both the homeless and any community member in need.

