American Red Cross mobile crews give out free, hot meals to thousands in Tallahassee

The American Red Cross has carried out mobile food distribution, giving away free, hot meals to the community.

Five trucks were deployed Sunday to give away about 2,400 hot meals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Beverly Elaine McKinney, Neighbor - "I was like wow, Red Cross in the neighborhood, what are they doing? So I walked over here and I asked and you said 'free food!'"

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee, following The American Red Cross as they give out free food to the community.

Khalil Davis, Neighbor - "I kinda feel happy because I never hear that most of the time throughout the day."

Southeast Tallahassee neighbor Khalil Davis describing to me how it felt to hear the alarm blare from an American Red Cross van as it strolled through the neighborhood with loads of free hot meals to give away.

Sunday, five Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles were deployed across the city with enough pork, rice and beans, broccoli and water to feed 2,400 people.

It's part of their plan to provide relief to the community following severe tornado destruction.

I followed the crew that drove through my neighborhood and got to work myself.

Neighbors told me how kind of support makes them feel.

Davis - "Joy. A lot of people out here don't have a lot of food in their houses especially because the lights keep cutting on and off and some people power still out."

McKinney - "It means that people care, and we're grateful for that."

The American Red Cross team tells me they are assessing community needs for these mobile distributions on a day-to-day basis.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

