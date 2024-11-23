ABC 27 Turkey Drive will help feed thousands across Big Bend this Thanksgiving

This year's Turkey Drive raised $64,000 and collected 842 turkeys.

The donations will be poured back into our neighborhoods through three Thanksgiving Food Donation drives in Leon, Taylor, and Suwannee County.

Watch the video to learn how to get help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than $60,000 raised and more than 800 turkeys collected! That was the success of ABC 27's 2024 Turkey Drive, and it was an all-hands-on-deck operation. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter at Governor's Square Mall. Saturday, we'll have our Leon County food distribution here, putting all that love and effort you gave to us right back into our neighborhoods.

A plan to feed thousands of families this holiday season is all coming to life.

The community really showed out for our Turkey Drive in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend-- with thousands of dollars and hundreds of turkeys.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend - "That's a Herculean effort. A lot of the grocers here locally actually only allow you to purchase two turkeys at a time."

Overwhelming support from all avenues. Neighbors donating money, turkeys and their own time.

Marie Albertelli, Volunteer - "This is a direct impact that means so much to so many people who are like, right across the street from me. Like it's your own neighbors, really."

Second Harvest volunteer Marie Albertelli spent time Friday packing up the goods that will be distributed to neighbors in Leon, Suwannee and Taylor County. She says she keeps the destruction in all of those areas in mind.

Albertelli - "Especially after the storms, it's like you you can't just like drive through all that and decide like, 'oh yeah, let me just live my life.' Like, you definitely feel a calling to help."

After seeing the numbers from our Turkey Drive, it's clear that neighbors who donated turkeys and money.. felt that same call to help.

Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth says after everything the Big Bend has been through this year, it's a call that desperately needs to be answered.

Ellsworth - "And then also just the cost inflation and the rise of food insecurity means that more people are in need, more than ever. And during the holiday season what we've seen is that our community does not want any family left behind."

Here are the details for the Thanksgiving Distributions coming up near you. These are drive-thru style distributions. They are first come, first served, so plan to arrive early!

Leon County Distribution



Saturday, November 23

Governor's Square Mall (former Sear's parking lot)

1500 Apalachee Pkwy

7:00 A.M.

Taylor County Distribution



Monday, November 25

West Fraser Perry Mill

1509 S Byron Butler Pkwy

2:00 P.M.

Suwannee County Distribution

