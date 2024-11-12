"A tremendous light": Tallahassee mourns Rickards student killed in crash Monday

The principal and band director of Rickards High School remember Gavin Witmer as a stand-out student, musician and friend.

Members of the FAMU and FSU band communities offered their condolences to the family on social media.

Watch the video to hear about his lasting impact:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The death of a student in Tallahassee is being felt in neighborhoods across our city.

Gavin Witmer and his mother were killed in a crash Monday.

I talked to school leaders Monday who say he was a bright light within the Raider community.

"Gavin was truly exceptional, truly exceptional," said Rickards Band Director Emerson Young. "He is one of our top leaders, but he was fair. He was one of those who said 'I am going to do it with you. Whatever I ask of you, I am going to do it with you and lead by example.'"

Young is one of many across the city that mourned the loss of that young leader.

Gavin and his mother were killed in a crash Monday on Tennessee Street while heading to play with his band in the Veteran's Day Parade.

Principal Douglas Cook reflected on the last conversation he had with Gavin.

He said he just spoke with him last week about the senior's bright future ahead.

"I told Gavin, I said, wherever you choose to attend, you're going to be successful and do great things," Cook said.

Cook said it's important to honor him and keep his legacy alive.

"17 years old. He had not reached his 18th birthday," Cook said. "That's crushing to all of us, but, we have to remember Gavin and all the great positive things he did. He shined a tremendous light for us that we shall never forget."

Many in Tallahassee said they feel the same.

FAMU chapter of band fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi made a post on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, which read in part "Gavin was nothing short of a hard worker and an excellent musician."

The Florida State's band, the Marching Chiefs, also offered their condolences on social media.

Young said Witmer's mother, an active band volunteer, will also be missed.

"A very down-to-earth woman, very approachable, very supportive of Gavin," Young said."

He said his band community will forever remember Gavin for the leader, musician, and friend he was to all.

"All around just an inspirational figure for the other students to look up to," Young said.

Young said the school is organizing a vigil at Rickards on Thursday for students, staff and parents.

