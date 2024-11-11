A spectacular weekend to mark Tallahassee's Bicentennial

A big weekend in the Big Bend as Tallahassee neighbors spent the weekend celebrating the city's bicentennial in a big way.



Tallahassee native T-Pain closed out the weekend Bicentennial spectacular with a sold out concert at the Adderley Amphitheater.

A historical marker was placed at a replica log cabin of the First Florida Capitol at Cascades Park.

Watch the video to hear what T-Pain told us he would tell his younger self as he looks back on all of his success.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Marking 200 years in the most memorable way.

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter with a look at the major ways Tallahassee is celebrating this Bicentennial.

Lewis Thurston II, Neighbor - “I remember seeing him whenever I was younger growing up here in Tallahassee. So, it was just good that he was like ‘aye man, how you been bro?’ And it was just the ‘how you been bro’ that just made me feel included and made me feel like I was a part of his welcome home and his homecoming.”

And a very special homecoming at that.

Sunday’s commemoration of Tallahassee’s history started at the Walker Ford Community Center, where dozens of neighbors watched Tallahassee native T-Pain accept a key to the city and a street re-naming in honor of him - T-Pain Lane.

The artist spent time with neighbors, something Joshua Edwards says made him realize anyone can chase their dreams, even from little old Tallahassee.

Joshua Edwards, Neighbor - “It just shows that wherever you are, somebody successful comes out of, so it’s just hope and inspiration.”

With the roots of his career embedded in our streets here, I asked T-Pain what he would tell his younger self if he could see him now.

T-Pain - “Just keep being who you are, don’t let bad people turn you into a bad person, treat people well, make every situation a win-win and just watch what happens.”

The festivities continued at Cascades Park where the community gathered for several historical presentations including the unveiling of a historical marker at the First Florida Capitol Replica.

Then to cap it all off..

T-Pain hitting the stage for a special performance for his hometown.

Ashley Jenkins, Neighbor - “A sense of community, just an opportunity for us to celebrate, first of all, Tallahassee.”

Tallahassee native Ashley Jenkins says it meant a lot to see one of her own come back and give his hometown a much-needed break from everything.

Jenkins - “Come together, you know, outside of elections and outside of the more serious things we’ve been focused on lately and just you know enjoy ourselves.”

While this was the weekend spectacular there are events planned for weekends to come.

You can find a list here.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

