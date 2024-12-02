2 dogs killed, one person hospitalized following a house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two dogs are dead and one person is hospitalized after an early morning house fire.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Page Road around 7:09 a.m., Monday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from a mobile home. Crews quickly pulled hose lines and began extinguishing the fire while protecting the surrounding area.

TFD personnel searched the structure and found no people inside the home. Unfortunately, two dogs were found deceased inside the structure. One person was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, City of Tallahassee Utilities, and Woodville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

