SEE HOW: Valdosta elementary school takes on literacy challenges

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

While students at Pinevale Elementary School experience an enchanting day at their Harry Potter book giveaway, educators at the VALDOSTA elementary are looking to harness a different kind of magic: an early love of reading.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

I've made my way to Pinevale Elementary for a closer look at reading rates and a giveaway meant to help.

I checked with the state.

Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 in the nation for literacy across all ages at 76.4%.

The Georgia Early Literacy Act, is written to help kids read better in the years ahead.

Pinevale Elementary is taking a special approach to helping kids.

They've got programs like Spill the Tea, which gives parents and students literacy goals to help the children meet.

"When you can read, you can go anywhere."

Genevieve Worthy has to grandchildren here.

She told me these initiatives are helping!

"You know, when my kids were in school, they had what they called 'Reading is Fundamental', and it's a great program and we just encourage kids to read and grow. Its limitless."

Events like Thursday's Harry Potter book giveaway have been a big hit with students.

"I think reading is very important to us because if we don't read, we can't like spell anything or do anything like that."

Educators here tell me they can see a difference.

Students' literacy scores are in the upper 80s here.

"We always talk about a literacy skill we want every parent to take home with them. So other its teaching a parent that 'Hey, when you're win the grocery store, let them read the name of the cereal box'. Give them the list and tell them what they need to get. That's what we want our parents to do."

The Pinevale Elementary School book fair will be making a comeback next January. I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.

