School policy change could be coming to Riversprings Middle School

Tracking changes to dress code and cell phone policy at Riversprings Middle School.



Wakulla County School Leaders are set to talk about these changes at their upcoming school board meeting.

Broadcast Transcript

The Riversprings Student Handbook is up for approval.

New for this year, updates have been made to dress code and cell phone policies.

In this year's version of the dress code: Shorts , skirts, dresses, and holes in jeans should be no more than 4" above the knee.

Compare that to last year's code which says: shorts or skirts should be no more than approximately 3" above the knee.

Also in this year's code, it says: Hats, scarves, bandanas, and head coverings (unless for religious purposes) are not permitted on Riversprings Campus.

Last year's dress code makes no mention of religious purposes.

When it comes to this year's cell phone policy at Riversprings, the proposed handbook says, "Cell phones are prohibited during instructional time, and cannot be seen or heard during the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 2:30 P.M."

In the old handbook, it says "Cell phones can ONLY be used before and after school."

Also, while the old handbook talks about punishment for bullying through social networks like Facebook, this year's proposed book adds SnapChat and TikTok to the list of potential sites.

Letters of resignation from teachers are also listed on the agenda. That list includes three teachers from the past month.

This comes at a time when people in the community have expressed concerns about teacher staffing in the area. We are working to get answers on that issue from district leaders.

The school board meets Monday, August 21st at 5:45pm.

