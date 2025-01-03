WATCH: Gadsden County's first African American female tax collector gets sworn into office

Tonjii Wiggins-McGriff made history on Friday after being sworn into office as Gadsden County's Tax Collector.

Wiggins-McGriff is the first African American female to hold this position.

Watch the video to hear what this achievement means to her as well as Gadsden County's youth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a packed courtroom as Quincy neighbors witnessed history at the Gadsden County Courthouse.

Officials swore in their first black female Tax Collector, Tonjii Wiggins-McGriff early Friday morning.

The newly elected tax collector spoke to ABC 27 about what this achievement means to her as well as what this means for Gadsden County's youth.

"To me its important for little black girls and little black boys to go into public office and see somebody that looks like them. This gives them the opportunity to know that they're able to sit in the same seat that I will be sitting in within a couple of days." said Wiggins-McGriff.

Wiggins-McGriff will take on a role that was occupied for over three decades by Dale Summerford.

Summerford was present for Friday's ceremony to pass down the torch as he heads for retirement.

