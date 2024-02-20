VIDEO: Teen chef with Gadsden County ties working toward owning her own business

Many students are choosing trades over 4-year universities.

Trade programs saw an enrollment increase in 2022 according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

View the video to learn about a chef who's doing a trade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



In 2021 to 2022, National Student Clearinghouse says Trade Programs saw an enrollment increase of 11.5 percent.

I spoke to a young teen who is pursing to open her own business by using her talents doing what she loves most.

Cooking

"Let me start off by baking a pie."

That started with something sweet, but not just any pie.

"My grandma she had a recipe and I was like she made it so I asked her for the recipe. After that it just took off."

Jayanah Corker took off and now is making things like fried chicken, and mac and cheese. Her goal?

"I want to own a restaurant.”

Jayanah is a chef and is studying business. But she wants to use her degree for a trade. Being a chef.

"It feels great."

Many students today are switching from traditional 4-year universities to trade and vocational schools. In fact, the national student clearinghouse says culinary enrollment programs increased by 12.7 percent.

"She goes hard for what she wants, she doesn’t stop and grind."

Although clearinghouse says enrollment for two-year colleges have declined by 7.8 percent, Jayanah wants to use her degree as a step closer to her dream. And she says her passion is cooking, but she hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams too.

"If you know what you want to do in life, and you put your mind to it, you can do it. If you want to open a business, you have to get the right people to help you out with that business and just go from there."

World economic forum says higher education enrollment in the U.S. dropped by 4 million students in 2022. But many students like Jayanah are using their passions to be successful in this world.

