VIDEO: Quincy school had laptops and tablets stolen, causing concern over security and student safety

The incident occurred Friday, November 1st.

School is working to replace items that were stolen

Watch the video to see the incident happen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A man stole laptops and tablets at a school in Quincy, and school leaders watched the whole thing unfold through this camera. I’m Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter. I’m finding out how this is impacting the school not only financially but mentally.

“You feel violated.”

Latanya Moultry is a teacher and parent at North Florida Education Services.

The school where this man broke in and stole electronics.

“This is a safe space for kids to come, this is safe for them, they can come and roll around.”

Abbie Hurst is the owner of the school.

She says the school specializes in supporting students with special needs.

Along with offering mental health counseling.

"This man violated us he came in somewhere he was not welcomed; he was not given permission, and he broke our things and took some stuff, and he walked around in liberty and that's not ok."

Hurst says she watched this all play out last Friday morning through this camera.

The man broke this window…

… to get inside the school.

Then he walked through and took 2 tablets and 2 laptops.

Hurst says their front door has a lock on it to ensure the kids do not leave the building.

The man pried the door open and continued searching.

“I just don’t want my students or their families to feel like their safe place isn’t safe anymore. That’s my main concern.”

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. As for the equipment- the school plans to replace it.

“He might have stolen our equipment, but he didn’t take that warmth feeling love, and protection away from the kids.”