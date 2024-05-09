VIDEO: Line dance class helps keep seniors fit in Gadsden County

Tallahassee line dance class has impacted over 800 seniors in the Big Bend.

According the U.S. Census Bureau nearly 19% of Gadsden County's population is seniors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keeping senior's active in Gadsden County.

The Tallahassee Line Dance Class has impacted over 800 seniors in the area ranging from Leon to Wakulla.

On Thursday, the group is partnering with Gadsden County Elderly Affairs for line dancing with seniors.

According to the 2020 US Census bureau 19.2% of neighbors residing in Gadsden County are seniors.

Founder of Tallahassee Line Dance, Joketra Horne tells ABC 27 she wants to do her part to keep the senior community active.

"They have a good time and I'm impressed at how their moving and they say that is attributed to the fact that they were so active in their younger lives and how important it is to be active." said Horne.

Line dancing classes will take place Thursday at the Simon Scott Senior Center in Quincy, Florida.

Class will last from 7-8:30 PM.