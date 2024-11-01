VIDEO: Gadsden County Sheriff candidates talk on why they believe they should be the next sheriff

Candidates talk on what they will do to keep Gadsden County safe.

There are three candidates running for Gadsden County Sheriff.

Watch the video to see why candidates believe they're the right fit for the job.

Neighbors are choosing between these three candidates on who will be the next sheriff of Gadsden County. I spoke with these gentlemen about why they believe they're the best fit for the job and what they're planning to do to keep this neighborhood safe.

In just a few days, one of these men will be named Gadsden County's Sheriff.

"I want to make a difference in the county."

One of those candidates, William Buckhalt.

"At this point in time there needs a little accountability held for our law enforcement."

Buckhalt says he wants to build trust back with neighbors and law enforcement.

"I’m going to hold people accountable for their job, I’m going to be there for the community if they need me, they can call me, open door policy with the community if they have any issues, sit down talk with me about it and we will get them resolved.

When it comes to safety, Buckhalt says having more staffing will allow them to better monitor crime.

McClellan says he wants to focus on the county's younger generation

"We got to do something with our youth. We need to get them in different programs and mentor them to keep them from getting entangled in our judicial system."

McClellan tells me he wants to be open with neighbors.

"Have procedures and guidelines to put us in the right direction and create transparency for the citizens here in Gadsden County."

Along with transparency, and connecting with his community.

"I’ve always been fair, firm, and consistent with everybody. I believe in enforcing the law and holding people accountable for their actions."

Both Buckhalt and McClellan are running against current Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

"When somebody tells you ‘That’s my sheriff,' they make it personal."

Young says if re-elected his department will continue their goal of creating a 21st-century sheriff's department.

"A lot of times with not a whole lot of resources, it's pretty much made our job kind of hard. We have violent crimes that happen to where we don't have those tools."

Sheriff Young says his department is working to add more technology to monitor crime in certain areas.

"Deputy can't be everywhere, having such a program where we can have a real-time crime center. Having cameras around the county in those high-profile areas."

While all candidate's approaches to safety and policies might be different one thing, they all have in common... They lived in Gadsden County their entire lives and background in law enforcement.

All of the candidates do agree when it comes to finding ways to keep youth in Gadsden County safe and out of trouble as they say they are the future in this community.

