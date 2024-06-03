VIDEO: Crash on I-10 in Gadsden County leading to major back up; detour in place

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash in Gadsden County is leading to a major backup and detour on the westbound side.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to a crash with injuries near mile marker 185 Monday afternoon. The crash is on the westbound side of the interstate between the exits for Midway and Quincy. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and what the extent of those injuries may be.

According to Florida 511, the incident began just before 5 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted off the interstate and through Midway at mile marker 192. Traffic is moving eastbound on the interstate unaffected by the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.