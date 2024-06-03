Watch Now
VIDEO: Crash on I-10 in Gadsden County leading to major back up; detour in place

The crash happened near mile marker 185 at a bridge
A crash between the Midway and Quincy exits is leading to a major back up and detour on I-10 westbound in Gadsden County.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 03, 2024

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash in Gadsden County is leading to a major backup and detour on the westbound side.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to a crash with injuries near mile marker 185 Monday afternoon. The crash is on the westbound side of the interstate between the exits for Midway and Quincy. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and what the extent of those injuries may be.

According to Florida 511, the incident began just before 5 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted off the interstate and through Midway at mile marker 192. Traffic is moving eastbound on the interstate unaffected by the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

