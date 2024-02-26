Two Gadsden County women paving the way for the next generation of black women

Midway Chief Kristi Cobb is the first black female Police Chief in the Big Bend.

Dr. Littles is the interim dean at Florida State University's College of Medicine.

Watch the video to see how they're paving the way the next generation in Gadsden County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

One woman being a role model for students here in college town and one woman protecting and serving neighbors in Midway.

Black History Month is about to end and many of us have reflected on the ones who paved the way for us to follow our dreams and aspirations. Well, that doesn't just stop there.

I met two women here in Gadsden County who are continuing to pave the way for the next generation of black women.

Two women, one similar goal.

"I vow to be the voice to help someone that's in need."

"To care for patients in under served populations."

Serving their communities

"That's what my calling was."

Meet Dr. Alma Littles and chief Kristi Cobb.

Dr. Littles is an interim dean at Florida state

And Ms. Cobb is the chief of midway's police department.

Chief Cobb says an experience from her childhood has pushed her to serve her community.

"When I was young, my mom was raped when I was ten, and she was left to die."

A person who meant the world. A tragedy that left Chief Cobb one option...

"So, I vow that I wouldn't let someone else be a victim like my mom was."

Years later, Chief Cobb is the first black female police chief in the big bend.

She was sworn in back in 2022.

"I want to push even harder to let everyone know even the younger generation in spite of you can still accomplish a major goal as reaching chief of police."

A major goal accomplished. And a goal that Dr. Littles had ever since she was a little girl.

"It was my second grade teacher who said to me, I think you should be a doctor"

An idea that Dr. Littles says she didn't believe could take her this far.

It all started with her family.

"I was seeing a lot of illness and death in my own family I my community and church saying how some of this should be preventable."

And that made her decide to go to medical school to become a doctor.

"After residency, we went back to Quincy where I set up my practice."

Helping those in the town she grew up in who didn't have access to care.

"It was a wonderful practice, I really enjoyed it, I felt like a really made a difference."

Now, Dr. Littles is the interim dean at Florida State University's College of Medicine impacting students’ lives.

Both women making a difference in their neighborhoods.

Both role models for a younger generation of black women.

"Regardless of where you come from regardless of the color of your skin, regardless of what people may tell you, you still can achieve any goal that you set forth in life."

As we wrap up Black History Month, both Dr. Littles and Chief Cobb want those to know, remembering and making history does not stop in February. It continues throughout the year.