Talquin, TCEC update power restoration efforts ahead of next round of storms

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Power providers are updating electric restoration efforts following Tuesday's damaging storms in the Big Bend.

TALQUIN ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, WEDNESDAY, 12:35 P.M.

At this time, we have just under 700 services out in total, which represents less than 1.25% of our total accounts. Total services affected are also broken out by county, below:



Gadsden: 422

Leon: 270

Liberty: 1

Wakulla: 1

We had over 17,000 services out across our entire service territory at the peak of the storm on January 9. In order to get power restored, line crews continue to work around the clock as safely and efficiently as possible. The damage assessments reveal a multitude of issues, from minor instances such as tree limbs on the lines to more severe cases where wires are torn down to the ground. We’ve also added significant mutual aid this morning, which was made possible once those crews were no longer engaged in their own restoration efforts post Winter Storm Finn. Despite the adverse challenges, Talquin has made significant progress and anticipates all services to be restored by this evening, barring any isolated incidents.

Talquin is actively monitoring upcoming storms that may affect our service territory later this week. Our daily routine involves ensuring we have ample supplies and resources so line crews are ready to restore power swiftly and safely, contingent upon favorable weather conditions. Talquin is also in coordination with our statewide association, FECA, to secure Mutual Aid crews for additional support, if necessary. We strongly advise Talquin Members to prepare in advance of any inclement weather. Members can report outages through their myTalquin mobile app, by texting #OUTAGE to 85700, or by calling 1-866-899-4832 (Automated) or 1-888-802-1832 (Live Operator). Members should avoid reporting outages on Talquin’s social media pages.

We thank Talquin Members for their patience as we continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to all Members.

TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC, WEDNESDAY, 12:10 P.M.

Crews began working at 5:30 this morning to continue our restoration efforts. Additional line personnel are assisting as well.

Heavy duty equipment has also been brought in to ease the challenges we are facing with flooded roadways and debris.

As of earlier this morning all of Taylor County has been restored.

We have a total of 53 outages remaining. These outages impact 241 meters in Madison County and 222 meters in Jefferson County.

We expect to have all meters restored by 9:00 Wednesday evening.

To track a specific outage and overall restoration efforts visit outage.tcec.com

If you are still without power and do not see your outage on the outage map, please contact us at 850.973.2285 to verify we are aware of your outage.

To report an outage:

Call 800.999.2285

Text 'TCEC' to 800.999.2285

Login to your account online at www.tcec.com or on the TCEC FL mobile app.