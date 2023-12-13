TAKE A LOOK: Student grades improved at multiple schools in Gadsden County

Gadsden County School District saw an improvement in many schools overall grades

School Board says their is still work to be done

see video to see if your school's overall grade improved

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County School District announced they saw improvements in the recent release of school grades.

One of the schools that had the most improvement was from George Munroe Elementary School. Their overall grade went from an "F" to a "C."

Greensboro Elementary School also improved their overall grade from a "B" to an "A."

Gadsden Elementary Magnet School earned a high "B" while Chattahoochee Elementary School and West Gadsden Middle School maintained a "C."

Superintendent Elijah Key said he is grateful for the students and teacher’s hard work.

Gadsden County School District says although grades are improving there is still work to be done and they are proud of their students working hard this school year.

