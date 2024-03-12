TAKE A LOOK: Quincy neighbors see construction moving fast on new sidewalks in the neighborhood

Quincy will have a new sidewalk on Ralph Strong Road and U.S. 90

The goal for these sidewalks is to allow neighbors to get around the city a lot easier.

You’ve probably seen this sidewalk on your screen being built over the past few months on Ralph Strong Road in Quincy.

This construction is about to take a turn. A turn to U.S. 90 to continue the one goal… making Quincy pedestrian friendly, and neighbors here are saying they need this sidewalk they’re glad to see its almost done.

A sidewalk that’s going to make getting around a lot easier…

“As a citizen it makes me feel really good about it.”

That Quincy city commissioner Ronte Harris says neighbors need.

“Our goal is to make this a more pedestrian friendly city.”

The Florida Department of Transportation, the city and county have been building a sidewalk from crossroad academy to highway 90 on Ralph Strong Road.

Construction began to pick up in December.

“I’m happy for their citizens for their safety and the added connectivity in our community.”

Quincy mayor Frieda Bass Prieto says safety has been a huge concern on Ralph Strong Road, and it’s not hard to see why.

“For people to be able to walk from their apartment or to walk from their home and easily access without fear with the traffic alongside them and not having to walk in a ditch. This is an added boom to the citizens for their health for their safety and for their ability to move around the city comfortably.”

The sidewalk is not only stopping on Ralph Strong Road. I noticed construction for the sidewalk stretching from Chalk St to Ralph Strong Road along U.S. 90 is underway. This will connect to more sidewalks that will lead to the city.

“This will definitely allow for safe pedestrian travel so they can access our downtown as well as our health care facilities.”

Getting that connectivity sooner than neighbors may think as construction leaders say has been ahead of schedule.

“Happened a lot faster than we expected.”

City of Quincy says this sidewalk will be fully completed by summer and the one from chalk St to Ralph Strong Road alongside U.S 90 should be completed by December.

