TAKE A LOOK: New business coming to the Quincy Square bringing in African culture to the neighborhood

Bwembya's market's grand opening is April 11 TH at 10 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From Zambia to the Quincy Square… neighbors here are working to show their countries culture.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood. I’m taking a look at a black owned business on the square and how they’re going to support Zambian artists.

Something different….

"It's just amazing how much art is produced that people are not seeing."

And Kena Bwembya and her husband Charles hope to use that different to educate neighbors.

"Art is something that we've always enjoyed."

They decided to create Bwembya's market, a new business coming to the Quincy Square.

"This is a way that maybe we can share the Zambian culture and the beautiful country of Zambia with the people here."

Charles is from Zambia, a country in Africa. He says they will have items ranging from jewelry to kitchenware from there.

But one of their main goals is displaying Zambian art created by Zambian artists.

"I would like to present that beauty to the community here through art. People can see the crafts that are made there."

Today, many people see different countries and their cultures through social media and photos. The Bwembya's want to give neighbors the opportunity to touch and feel the African culture, right here in their back yard.

"It’s not just the countryside it's not just wildlife there’s also cities and metropolitan areas you can visit, tourism and also connect that here to the local community so that they know that they are a part of that diaspora."

In a report by surface, they say 90 to 95 percent of Africa’s cultural heritage is held outside the continent.

Bwembya's market will be one of those places displaying that culture.

"A store local here but also just bringing and sharing the rich culture that exist in Zambia."

Bwembya's market's grand opening is April 11TH at 10 a.m.

