TAKE A LOOK: Hundreds of Quincy neighbors walk to support those participating in Special Olympics.

Hundreds of Quincy Neighbors came Tuesday morning to walk and support those participating in Special Olympics this year.

Neighbors walked from Burger King on U.S. 90 to the Quincy Square

Click the video to meet the athletes who are participating from Gadsden County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors supporting special neighbors.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Hundreds came Tuesday morning to walk alongside neighbors who are participating in the special Olympics. I was able to throw on my walking shoes and meet a couple of those athletes who are from this neighborhood.

A day filled with hope.

"It good"

Hope that Gadsden counties very own TJ Shaw got the carry Tuesday with his mother Anitria Daniels.

The torch of hope.

"Just to see the excitement for him, it makes me feel good."

For 40 years special Olympics Flame Of Hope has traveled through Florida carried by local and state law enforcement

"This gives our students a sense of inclusion because they deserve to be included."

Kesandra Brown is the exceptional student education director for Gadsden County Schools.

She says having her students participate in the walk allowed to see what they are capable of.

"Just like the rest of us they’re going to go on post-secondary and become our attorneys, become our lawyers. They're going to become our doctors and physicians."

Tuesday, Special Olympic athletes who are here in the county and Gadsden County Sheriffs Office walked the torch from burger king on U.S. 90 to the courthouse.

Anitria says each, the walk and special Olympics gets sweeter every time

"don't give up on them and push them, keep them encouraged.”

Feeling included and supported. A special event tj believes more neighbors should join in on the fun.

"They can do it; I try to say you can do it."

The funds that were made at the walk today will be given to athletes participating in the Special Olympics so they don't have to pay out of pocket. In the Quincy neighborhood

