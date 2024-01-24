TAKE A LOOK: Gadsden County leaders vote on a redistricting map

The county district map has not been redrawn in over 20 years.

Gadsden County commissioners voted on a new district map.

View the video above to see the new map.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Tuesday night Gadsden County leaders voted on county’s new district lines after the existing ones have been in effect for over 20 years.

There was some disappointment among commissioners.

“I don’t want to lose none of my constituents.”

But all knew a new map had to be chosen even if it meant losing some of the neighbors they served.

“I was losing a big part of my district as well but I like to look at it as a positive reason a positive row. The reason that we have to do this is that we are growing, our county is growing.”

County leaders decided on this new map on your screen. The colored shaded areas represent the old district map, and the black lines show the new lines and borders of the districts.

The map they chose was created by KS&A Governmental Consultants.

“We are going to attract more citizens to Gadsden County and we’re going to be right back here in another 8-9 years.”

The change came after a complaint was filed back in December by the Gadsden County Republican Executive Committee.

According to court documents, they were challenging how the districts were drawn. The map hasn't been redrawn in over 20 years!

County commissioners and the board of elections official had until Tuesday to respond to the complaint.

“We approve map D4 for redistricting.”

Now with a new map in place, neighbors will be able to do things such as register to vote by February 20th, 2024.

As for now, according to the County Administrator, The Supervisor of Elections will be notifying potential new voters that they are either in a new district or staying in the same one in the next couple weeks.