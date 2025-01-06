Suspect arrested after shots fired incident on West Jefferson Street in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was arrested following a shots fired incident on West Jefferson Street in Quincy on the evening of January 5, 2025. The Quincy Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots near Taco Bell, leading to the suspect’s arrest after discovering he had an altered firearm and appeared to be under the influence.

At around 9:11 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of 1524 W. Jefferson Street in response to reports of gunfire. Additional information from dispatch indicated that a male suspect had been seen with a firearm in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect lying on the ground about 15 feet from a pistol. They quickly secured the scene and issued commands. The suspect then stood up abruptly, making random statements, including some directed at a local business. Officers kept a safe distance while waiting for backup.

The suspect was arrested without resistance. A search revealed that he had an unloaded magazine in his possession, and officers determined the firearm had been altered. Signs suggested the suspect may have been under the influence of a controlled substance, as he continued making incoherent remarks while in custody.

The suspect was charged with:



Homicide – Attempted Murder First degree Premeditated (Florida Statute 782.04).

Aggravated Assault – With Intent to Commit a Felony (Florida Statute 790.021).

Firing Weapon – In Public or on Residential Property (Florida Statute 790.15).

Damage Property – Criminal Mischief – 1000 Dollars or More (Florida Statute 806.13).

Weapon Offense – Missile into Dwelling Vehicle Building or Aircraft (Florida Statute 790.19).

No injuries were reported, and officers secured the firearm and other evidence. The Quincy Police Department is continuing its investigation to clarify the incident's details and the suspect's allegations.

Local authorities assure the public that there is no ongoing danger to the community. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at (850) 627-7111 or to submit an anonymous tip online at www.quincyflpd.net.

