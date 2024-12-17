Students who dropped out of high school can get their GED for free at Gadsden Technical College

Those enrolled in the GATE program are exempt from paying tuition.

Closing the gap of neighbors who do not have a high school diploma. Gadsden Technical College is helping neighbors complete and get their GED.

GTC is starting the GATE program.

This program is designed for students aged 16 to 21 who dropped out of high school and wish to enroll in a career and technical education program.

They will work towards obtaining their high school diploma or its equivalent during their enrollment.

Those enrolled in the GATE program are exempt from paying tuition, specified fees, and the costs of instructional materials.

GTC's director Willie Jackson says this program is filling a need for this neighborhood.

"The county lags 10 percent behind the state average for graduation. The gate program alone will allow us to close the gap. Just think that's 10 percent of people who are not eligible to get a job. So if we get them eligible for a job, that works well for Gadsden County."

Students have three years to complete the program unless the institution determines that an extension is warranted due to extenuating circumstances.

Jackson says they are also planning to partner up with local businesses here in the neighborhood so students can have a part-time job while working on their GED and trade.