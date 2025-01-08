Student taken into custody after firearm found at James A. Shanks Middle School

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A James A. Shanks Middle School student is in police custody after the district says a gun was found on campus.

School officials acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all students and staff, with local law enforcement providing immediate support.

In a statement, the Gadsden County School District emphasized the safety and well-being of their students as the top priority. "We are grateful for the swift and professional response from local law enforcement and school officials in managing the situation with the utmost care and precaution."

The Quincy Police Department has since taken over the investigation. The district said they are fully cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

Parents were notified of the incident as soon as the lockdown was lifted, and the school resumed normal operations shortly after the situation was resolved.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the student involved or the circumstances surrounding the firearm's presence on campus. Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.

