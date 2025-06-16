St. Francis Wildlife Association asks for donations toward improved eagle enclosure

St. Francis Wildlife Association takes in over 3000 sick, injured, or orphaned native animals each year.

The group is asking neighbors to cater to one of their mostly costly patients, the eagles.

The organization needs an 100-foot eagle flight enclosure which would cost around $100k. They hope the funds raised can make this thought a reality while upgrading existing enclosures as well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

St. Francis Wildlife in Quincy is asking for help.

They're in urgent need of donations to help support their bald eagle patients.

The nonprofit takes in over 3000 sick, injured, or orphaned native animals every year, and right now they say eagles are among the most complex and costly patients.

Outdoor enclosures, specifically for raptors, help them heal before being released back into the wild.

St. Francis Wildlife Association's Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation, Hannah Altonji tells ABC27 "realistically we need to replace all of our enclosures. It's not just the eagle flight enclosure. An eagle flight enclosure can be $100,000 which is just a portion of our initial GoFundMe."

If you'd like to donate, you can visit them at their facility or go to their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.