SEE WHERE: Quincy Police investigating 3 overnight shootings; one person hurt

Quincy Police are investigating three overnight shootings.

One person was hurt, but that victim is in stable condition.

Read the news release below to see where and when the shootings happened.

QPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Quincy Police Department responded to three separate reports of shots fired on July 17 and the early hours of July 18, 2024.

The incidents occurred in the 200 block of South Stewart Street, the 1600 block of Florida Avenue, and the 1800 block of Inlet Street in Quincy, Florida.

At approximately 5:44 PM on July 17, a call was received reporting a shooting without injuries in the 200 block of South Stewart Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found spent shell casings confirming the presence of gunfire.

At 11:28 PM, another call was received reporting multiple suspected gunshots in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene and conducted an area search. Spent shell casings were found at Thomas Alley and Florida Avenue, confirming the presence of gunfire.

At 1:41 AM on July 18, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 1800 block of Inlet Street. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and the victim was transported for further treatment. The victim is in stable condition and has been released from medical care.

EARLIER THIS YEAR, QPD TALKED WITH NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER, ASHLEY ENGLE, ABOUT EFFORTS TO REDUCE CRIME:

The Quincy Police Department is actively investigating all three incidents. We urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward. Information can be reported anonymously to the Quincy Police Department at (850) 627-7111 or through our website www.quincyflpd.net