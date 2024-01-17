SEE WHERE: New stop light and turning lanes being added in Quincy

FDOT will be adding a stop light at the intersection and a right turning lane on Ben Bostick Road turning onto the highway.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.

Watch the video to see how this will impact business in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FDOT is planning on resurfacing U.S. 90 to make neighbors commute on the busy highway more efficient

One of the areas they will be improving is the Ben Bostick Road and U.S. 90 intersection. I spoke to one business that told me this will help their customers get to the restaurant safer.

"We need the light." Meet Roberto Francisco. "As soon as they can…"

Manager of Laredo Grill right off the U.S. 90 and Ben Bostick Road intersection.

"We need our customers to come safely to us."

"We've been seeing a lot of accidents out there."

I checked with the Quincy Police Department. Their data shows in 2022 there was one accident that happened at this specific intersection and 5 other accidents near the intersection.

"So, a study was done and it determined that this is a pretty busy intersection."

Lindsey Harrel from FDOT tells me they're hoping this project will make a difference in traffic.

The resurfacing project for U.S. 90 is five miles long stretching from west of four lane to Duval Street.

"This rural highway is important for our daily drivers, and we wanted to make sure that the traffic could be safe moving in and out of here and that were able to have the flow be efficient for everyone."

With construction set to begin in 2025, neighbors like Roberto believe the new road improvements have been a long time coming.

"I appreciate them putting a light out there, it will help the community."

FDOT will be having a public meeting about the resurfacing project Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Gadsden County extension office. Neighbors are encouraged to go and share their thoughts.

