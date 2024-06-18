SEE WHERE: Gadsden County Sheriff's Office secures millions in state funding

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office secured millions of dollars in state funding to help support multiple projects in the county.

"It's just going to enhance the lives of all Gadsden County citizens" says Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key

$75.9 million was secured for Gadsden County. Out of that money, $32 million will go to the school district's new K-8 school.

"At this point in time it’s all about moving forward and doing the things that is necessary to build the school” says Key.

Last year, the school district received over $70.9 million in state funding, that was to be spread over two years, to build the new school. With this year's budget, they received the other half.

"You can’t pour enough money into hardening schools and our schools are not conductive to being safe” says Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

Young says this school will serve a greater purpose.

"It’s hard for teachers to teachers to teach if they have a fear of keeping children safe in the classroom” says Young.

When it's complete, it will replace Gadsden Elementary Magnet, George Munroe, Stewart Street, and James A. Shanks Middle School.

"It is very necessary for our kids into an up-to-date facility as well as a state-of-the-art facility. The environment that you're in helps with learning and helps with everything that goes on."

Key says the goal is to start construction on the new school by the end of July.

There are more projects that the $75 million will be used for.

Check out the list below:

Public Safety and Emergency Management



Gadsden County Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Complex (HF 1752) (SF 2123): $3,505,251

Havana Public Safety Upgrades (HF 3159) (SF 2294): $1,000,000

Gretna Fire & Rescue Service Mini Pumper (HF 3151) (SF 2295): $235,000

Gretna Fire Rescue Department Rapid Response (HF 3149) (SF 2292): $239,000

Midway Volunteer Fire Department Fire and Hazmat Response Vehicle (HF 2351) (SF 3586): $1,000,000

Recurring Funding to Support Salary Increases for Deputy Sheriffs & Corrections Officers: $657,697

Early Learning and Education



School Readiness Services: $4,049,906

Voluntary Prekindergarten Program: $794,493

Special Facilities Construction Account - PreK-8 (Year 2 of 2): $32,794,471

Infrastructure and Transportation



Bridge Construction: $1,223,298

Construction Inspection Consultants: $2,664,870

Highway Safety Construction Grants: $1,147,220

Preliminary Engineering Consultants: $2,100,000

Resurfacing: $20,227,800

Small County Outreach Program: $1,867,495

Community and Cultural Development



Pat Thomas Park ADA Improvements: $63,600

Shiloh Park Improvements: $54,000

Gadsden Arts, Inc. - Bell & Bates Building - Replace Windows: $30,000

Gadsden County - Old Courthouse Renovation 2nd Phase: $500,000

Havana History & Heritage Society, Inc. - Renovation for Museum Expansion & Community Uses: The Planters Exchange - A National Registered Historic Site: $500,000

City of Chattahoochee - Victory Bridge Structural Assessment: $50,000

Workforce Development and Vocational Training

