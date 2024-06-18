SEE WHERE: Gadsden County Sheriff's Office secures millions in state funding

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office secured millions of dollars in state funding to help support multiple projects in the county.
"It's just going to enhance the lives of all Gadsden County citizens" says Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key
$75.9 million was secured for Gadsden County. Out of that money, $32 million will go to the school district's new K-8 school.
"At this point in time it’s all about moving forward and doing the things that is necessary to build the school” says Key.
Last year, the school district received over $70.9 million in state funding, that was to be spread over two years, to build the new school. With this year's budget, they received the other half.
"You can’t pour enough money into hardening schools and our schools are not conductive to being safe” says Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.
Young says this school will serve a greater purpose.
"It’s hard for teachers to teachers to teach if they have a fear of keeping children safe in the classroom” says Young.
When it's complete, it will replace Gadsden Elementary Magnet, George Munroe, Stewart Street, and James A. Shanks Middle School.
"It is very necessary for our kids into an up-to-date facility as well as a state-of-the-art facility. The environment that you're in helps with learning and helps with everything that goes on."
Key says the goal is to start construction on the new school by the end of July.
There are more projects that the $75 million will be used for.
Check out the list below:
Public Safety and Emergency Management
- Gadsden County Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Complex (HF 1752) (SF 2123): $3,505,251
- Havana Public Safety Upgrades (HF 3159) (SF 2294): $1,000,000
- Gretna Fire & Rescue Service Mini Pumper (HF 3151) (SF 2295): $235,000
- Gretna Fire Rescue Department Rapid Response (HF 3149) (SF 2292): $239,000
- Midway Volunteer Fire Department Fire and Hazmat Response Vehicle (HF 2351) (SF 3586): $1,000,000
- Recurring Funding to Support Salary Increases for Deputy Sheriffs & Corrections Officers: $657,697
Early Learning and Education
- School Readiness Services: $4,049,906
- Voluntary Prekindergarten Program: $794,493
- Special Facilities Construction Account - PreK-8 (Year 2 of 2): $32,794,471
Infrastructure and Transportation
- Bridge Construction: $1,223,298
- Construction Inspection Consultants: $2,664,870
- Highway Safety Construction Grants: $1,147,220
- Preliminary Engineering Consultants: $2,100,000
- Resurfacing: $20,227,800
- Small County Outreach Program: $1,867,495
Community and Cultural Development
- Pat Thomas Park ADA Improvements: $63,600
- Shiloh Park Improvements: $54,000
- Gadsden Arts, Inc. - Bell & Bates Building - Replace Windows: $30,000
- Gadsden County - Old Courthouse Renovation 2nd Phase: $500,000
- Havana History & Heritage Society, Inc. - Renovation for Museum Expansion & Community Uses: The Planters Exchange - A National Registered Historic Site: $500,000
- City of Chattahoochee - Victory Bridge Structural Assessment: $50,000
Workforce Development and Vocational Training
- Gadsden Correctional Facility: $100,000
- Gadsden Adults with Disabilities Program: $100,000
- Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) Fund: $501,264
- Student Success in Career and Technical Education Incentive Fund: $2,929
- Public Schools Workforce Education Program Funds: $449,348