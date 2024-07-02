SEE HOW: Salvation Army plans to help seniors in Gadsden County fight hunger

One in 14 seniors age 60 and older was food insecure in 2021, according to Feeding America.

Salvation Army is working with seniors here to make sure they don't go hungry.

Salvation army saw the need to feed senior neighbors here and start this food pantry back in June.

They will be handing out emergency food bags every first Tuesday each month.

Salvation Army's Lieutenant Omar Lugo says these bags provide essential nutrition to seniors who may otherwise go without.

"Our focus is to make sure that we give them a sense of dignity, that they matter, they are part of the community, an important part of the community, and to not be ashamed. Everyone has a need" says Lugo.

Lt. Lugo says it’s their commitment to serving vulnerable populations in this neighborhood and that seniors here feel seen and heard.

If you are an elderly neighbor who wants more information about the food pantry or someone who wants to donate to this cause, here is that information below.

SALVATION ARMY