SEE HOW: Quincy is working with FDOT to make HWY 90 safer for neighbors

FDOT and Quincy will be repaving and adding lighting to U.S. 90

Watch the video to hear a business owners reaction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting in October, neighbors will start seeing some construction here on HWY 90. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’m looking at how leaders are going to make neighbors who take this road's commute a lot safer.

An upgrade that neighbors like Katrina Jackson look forward too.

"Helpful for the business helpful for the plaza."

New and up to date street lighting. Jackson owns 'Taste of Luck.' A food truck near U.S. 90. She tells me this change will benefit her business.

"The lighting will do very well in this area."

Florida Department of Transportation has an agreement with the city of Quincy for the HWY 90 Illumination Project.

This is a joint project agreement that is part of a larger project involving resurfacing U.S. 90 through the neighborhood.

This is all to make neighbors commute on this road safer.

"They will be paying $60,000."

Richard Ash is Quincy’s Utilities Director. He tells me FDOT is providing Quincy with the money to implement minor upgrades to the lighting of eight intersections in which the lighting is owned by the city.

"There are some places where it needs some more illumination, specifically around some of the pedestrian crossings."

Upgrades are planned between Quincy Police Department and Piggly Wiggly along 90.

Jackson tells me the additional lighting and paved road will help her elevate her business and she plans to open earlier.

"It will be very helpful! I’ll be able to come out around six or seven in the morning to prepare breakfast in the morning. Lighting will be great. It will be a great spot, a great location and a great area for lighting."

Quincy leaders say this project will take a year or so to complete.

