SEE HOW: Gadsden County neighbors can have past court cases resolved

Gadsden County Court Clinic will be June 22nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is an opportunity for neighbors to have a second chance and a fresh start from past court cases.

Watch the video to see which cases can be handled.

Leaders hear are giving neighbors who might have had some glitches or some missteps in life the opportunity to get their legal cases cleaned up.

A second chance

“The whole community should want to be a part of something that is a second chance.”

That Gwendolyn Costilla feels neighbors should consider using but also believes, more resources like the Gadsden County Court Clinic is needed for her neighborhood but….

“The first step is to take action. If you don’t get up and come to events when events are being hosted here in our Gadsden County Community, then how will you know about the change that is being brought to the community.”

Gadsden County Judge Kathy Garner will be hosting the first ever court clinic for neighbors who have legal cases that need handled.

“What made you want to have the Gadsden County Court Clinic”

“I believe in many chances for people, I’ve been given chances in life and I believe people deserve chances in life. This is an opportunity for fresh starts for people.”

Judge Garner tells me there will be attorneys present to give neighbors the resources they need to navigate their past cases.

"There's always a need in my opinion for a court clinic to assist people who might not know exactly how to get their matters taken care of”

Some of the cases that will be handled are failure to pay court costs, resolving outstanding violation of probation, traffic infractions and more.

The cases that will not be handled are felony cases, battery warrants, child support cases and more shown on your screen.

“Our clerks will be present as well to assist us.”

A clinic neighbors like Gwendolyn says neighbors should take advantage of.

“A second chance is a chance to make a difference in our Gadsden County Community.”

The event will be held Saturday June 22nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gadsden County courthouse court room.