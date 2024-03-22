SEE HOW: Big Bend organization works to help minority women business owners in Gadsden County

Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce.

In 2022, 19.2 percent of businesses in Florida were owned by minority business owners.

Watch the video to see hear from one of those business owners and see what the program offers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in the Tallahassee neighborhood

Being an advocate for minority women in Gadsden County.

I’m seeing how one organization is helping minority women be successful in opening small businesses.

"Some of my friends are members of the Big Bend Minority Chamber and they recommended that I become a member and that it would be a great resource for me."

Estelle Smith is CEO of serenity health solutions.

Also, a member of BBMC. An organization that serves minority women owned businesses.

"I have gained a lot of benefits."

Big bend minority chamber partnered with the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to collaborate and leverage our assets to really help a lot of individuals in small businesses in Gadsden County and make sure that they have the resources they need."

David Gardner is the executive director of the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce. He says with population increasing in the area, this partnership is needed for minority small business owners.

I checked with the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2022, 19.2 % of businesses in Florida were owned by minority business owners.

"Gadsden County offers a rural environment that is conducive to business."

BBMC serves minority women in five counties.

Those counties include Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Franklin and Gadsden.

The organization allows business owners to network and gives tips on starting a business.

"Women in minority owned businesses start from a little different position. And we thought we can come to the community and work with not only community stakeholders and businesses but other chambers in these communities to bring in resources to help support the entire ecosystem of the community."

BBMC president Antonio Jefferson says it takes a village to support small businesses.

That village, and BBMC helped Estelle reach one of her goals.

Expanding her business to the Gretna neighborhood.

"The need is there, that's the reason why. Because there is a great need to provide resources to that actual region."

A partnership that has helped Estelle.

And a partnership that BBMC hopes to bring more resources to minority women business owners in the neighborhood.

"There’s no failing, it’s just opportunity."

MORE INFORMATION ON BBMC VISIT THEIR WEBSITE BELOW

BIG BEND MINORITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE