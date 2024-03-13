SCAN NOW: Quincy Mainstreet creates new way to navigate Porch Fest

Porch Fest is Saturday March 16th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Quincy

Quincy Main Street is expecting a little over a thousand people at this years festival.

Watch the video to see whats new this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy Main Street is holding its 12th annualPorchFest and may neighbors can expect some new changes.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. I was able to sit down and talk to Quincy Main Street about how they’re going to make navigating this year's festival a lot easier. And they say, the whole festival can be right, at your fingertips.

It's a time for neighbors to come together…

"It's the small-town feel."

A feeling that made Justice Barrington want to come back and volunteer for porch fest for the second time.

"Last year it was a great experience for me."

This year, Quincy Main Street is expecting more than a thousand people come to the square for porch fest.

Lorene Kitzmiller is the executive director of Quincy Main Street.

She says since they are expecting more people, they wanted to make getting around the festival, a lot easier this year.

"So, you scan the QR code, and then it will pop up a website…"

Quincy Main Street

A website where people can see live updates about the festival.

"That's a new market that's opening, and it’s got out historic walking tour."

Porch fest will have food vendors, restaurants and businesses open on the square.

Many bands will play celebrating all that's new.

Since last year, Quincy Main Street added 12 new businesses on the Quincy Square.

"The city is really revitalizing in ways that people really need to see."

Caroline Chambliss moved to Quincy from southwest Florida. She says the festival and the growth on the square have been fun to see.

"It’s so exciting for people to see what Quincy Main Street has done to revitalize out city."

Quincy Main Street received a $25,000 Florida Division of Arts and Culture grant to help advertise the festival to bring more people to town.

Many say this festival will benefit business owners and neighbors.

"It will bring a lot of sales to downtown. We know that the businesses have stocked up on merchandise as well. I know a lot of places are going to have some specials. We do expect them to probably double their sales and the city has invested a lot in this as well."

One of this neighborhood's biggest festivals of the year with a goal to continue to grow the city in business, and enjoyment.

"Just seeing this small-town flourish into a town that people can come and visit."

If you want to learn more about porch fest or want to see what it has to offer, click on this QR code on your screen. You will find everything you need to know and more.

