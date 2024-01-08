Sandbags available ahead of storm in Big Bend

Sandbags are available in multiple communities ahead of Tuesday's heavy rain. See the list below.

GADSDEN COUNTY:

County: Public Works on High Bridge Road until 9 p.m. Monday.

City of Quincy: Wards lot (behind fire department) OPEN (shovels and bags available)

City of Midway: ON CALL to Nick Jones at (850)-545-2869 (behind Police Dept)

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household.

Locations will NOT be staffed, but crews will monitor and provide additional sand and bags as needed.

The site will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY:

Sandbags will be available for Lafayette County Residents starting at 1:00 pm today. It is a self fill station located behind the Mayo Community Center. Limit 25 per household.

