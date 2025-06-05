Safer Steps Ahead: South Adams Street Sidewalk Project Approved

The Florida Department of Transportation is fully funding the sidewalk construction, with Quincy contributing $141,000 for infrastructure improvements.

Residents say the sidewalks will make it safer to walk along the busy stretch of road, and city leaders say it supports efforts to eliminate blight in the area.

A Sidewalk is coming to South Adams Street thanks to the county, but it’s not just about concrete and curbs. Quincy is stepping in to fund over $140,000 that will support the project, and the city’s infrastructure long-term.

“We are making things better for our citizens in regards to having an addition of new sidewalks coming in, which is so desperately needed it.”

A project, Sandy Davenport says, has been a long time coming.

Davenport has lived on South Adams Street for over 10 years.

“We have individuals, high volume of traffic that is moving up and down this street in vehicles. As well as resident who are going to and for trying to get from one place to another.”

A sidewalk, alongside South Adams Street in from Clark St. and MLK BLVD is in the works.

Gadsden County leaders approved a nearly $1.7 million for the project.

The Florida Department of Transportation is funding the project.

“It’s very exciting. This has been 10 years in the making. It is a county own section of road, but it’s located within the city and is near some of our great amenities in the neighborhood, so it’s going to be incredibly important.”

Quincy is a part of this project also. City Manager Robert Nixon says the City of Quincy will pitch in around $141,000 to cover the cost of utility improvements.

“Our CRA is actually going to put up the funds because it is in the CRA district, and improvements like this are directly related to removal of slum and blight.

He says this will benefit city infrastructure long term and keep neighbors like Davenport safe when walking along the busy road.

“I’m just so happy that this situation seems to be coming about.”

The city tells me thanks to the county, this project is part of its overarching goal to make this neighborhood connectable for citizens.

